The Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 157.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488860/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the surgical instrument tracking system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in volume of surgeries coupled with chronic diseases in older population, rising demand for security and automation in surgical theaters, and mandatory regulation by FDA for UDI.



The surgical instrument tracking system market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Technology

• Barcodes

• RFID



By Geography

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the adoption of automation in healthcare sector as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical instrument tracking system market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced cloud analytics using real-time data and rising demand for surgical instrument tracking systems from emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the surgical instrument tracking system market covers the following areas:

• Surgical instrument tracking system market sizing

• Surgical instrument tracking system market forecast

• Surgical instrument tracking system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical instrument tracking system market vendors that include ASANUS Medizintechnik GmbH, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Case Medical, Fortive Corp., Getinge AB, Healthtech Pivot LLP, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Mobile Aspects, Paragon ID SA, Promedical Inc., RapID Surgical, RMS Omega Technologies, Scancare Pty Ltd., Scanlan International, Securitas AB, SpaTrack Medical Ltd., STERIS plc, and Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd. Also, the surgical instrument tracking system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488860/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________