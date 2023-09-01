'Asia Institutional Investor Summit For Digital Assets 2023' Set To Become Asia's Inaugural Event Tailored To Professional Institutional Investors

SINGAPORE, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presented by Antalpha , the Asia Institutional Investor Summit for Digital Assets 2023 stands as Asia's pioneering conference exclusively designed for professional institutional investors and is scheduled to take place on 12 September 2023 in Singapore, with the goal of serving as a pivotal platform for discussions among Asia's digital asset institutional investors.



The event, held right before Asia’s largest Web3 event, TOKEN2049, aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on critical topics such as narratives in the current digital asset landscape, value and cycle assessments, asset allocation and investment strategies. Cobo Co-Founder and CEO Discus Fish, Antalpha CFO Herman, Bitmain CFO Max Hua, Antpool CEO Leon Lyu, Metalpha Founder and CEO Adrian Wang, WISBURG founder Mikko, Hack VC Managing Partner Alexander Pack、Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Luuk Strijers, Associate Dean Dafei Zhu from Singapore Management University, E2M co-founder Peicai Li are among the speakers to this summit.

Co-organised by Cobo , Bitmain , Metalpha and Antpool, the summit will revolve around the theme "New Assets, New Opportunities". Bringing together more than 300 esteemed attendees representing globally renowned organisations in cryptocurrency mining, trading, stablecoins, financial services, custody, asset management, family offices, and hedge funds, this summit will offer an exceptional platform for the exchange of insights, sharing experiences, and nurturing intellectual discourse. Through this event, attendees will not only expand their industry knowledge and meet potential partners but also contribute to shaping the institutionalisation of the digital asset industry.

"The past year has been extraordinary in the history of cryptocurrency, with the digital asset industry experiencing significant events. In this context, Antalpha Prime emerges. The Prime platform aims to be a B2B digital asset technology platform trusted by institutions. Antalpha has consistently embraced regulation and employs a 'bridge' strategy as the platform's foundation, bridging premium global assets and offering partners more open and transparent investment options. The purpose of hosting this summit is to offer an effective dialogue space and create a platform for communication between institutional investors from both digital asset and traditional backgrounds", said Serena Yu, the CMO of Antalpha, representing the summit's organisers.