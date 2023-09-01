Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Trends: Strategies of Leading Players | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Globally, the pharmaceutical sector is booming due to rising healthcare costs, advances in medical treatments, and growing populations. This expansion directly generates demand for pharmaceutical packaging solutions to store, safeguard, and distribute pharmaceutical items. Pharmaceutical research and development results in new drug formulations and therapies. These improvements frequently necessitate specialized packaging in order to maintain product purity and extend shelf life.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global P harmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product, material type, application, packaging type, drug delivery mode and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, Prefilled syringes and cartridges are increasing in popularity as the preventive method becomes more popular. Governments are looking at more ways to securely and efficiently move treatment from hospitals to the home.

On the basis of drug delivery mode, the oral drug delivery segment is expected to dominate the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market. On-body delivery devices or wearable injectors are also widely being adopted by consumers as these devices for pharmaceutical plastic bottle market players to increase their production capacity.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 102.8 Billion Market Size Forecast US$ 166.4 Billion Growth Rate 6.2% Key Market Drivers Rising Pharmaceutical Industry

Increase in E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Models Companies Profiled Gerresheimer AG

Amcor PLC

Berry Plastics Group Inc.

Aptar Group Inc.

Berk Company LLC

Pretium Packaging

Klockner Pentaplast Group

Comar LLC

Gil Plastic Products Ltd

Drug Plastics Group

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market include,

In April 2021, Amcor introduced a new AmSky blister system. It appears to be thermoformed blister packaging made of recyclable polyethylene to meet pharmaceutical packaging regulations.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market growth include Gerresheimer AG, Amcor PLC, Berry Plastics Group Inc., Aptar Group Inc., Berk Company LLC, Pretium Packaging, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Comar LLC, Gil Plastic Products Ltd, and Drug Plastics Group, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market based on product, material type, application, packaging type, drug delivery mode and region

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Plastic Bottles Caps & Closures Pre-fillable Inhalers Pre-fillable Syringes Ampoules & Vials Blister Packs Bags & Pouches Jars & Canisters Cartridges Others

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Type Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Others

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Solid Containers Dropper Bottles Nasal Spray Bottles Liquid Bottles Oral Care Others

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Type Flexible Packaging Rigid Packaging

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Drug Delivery Mode Oral Injectable Topical Drug Delivery Pulmonary Transdermal Ocular Nasal Others

Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market US Canada Latin America Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

