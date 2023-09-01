Bravo Multinational Announces Future Plans and Priorities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Wash., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) (“Bravo” or the “Company”), as part of its recently announced strategic rebranding and positioning under new ownership, is pleased to announce the Company’s plan to develop an advertising-based video streaming application, which it plans to call TVee NOW.

Grant Cramer , CEO, stated, “The future launch of TVee NOW holds immense significance within our business framework. As a fundamental part of our business, the platform is aimed to seamlessly unite every facet of our enterprise – spanning entertainment, media, hospitality, attractions, food and beverage, and beyond – through innovative marketing and distribution strategies."

TVee NOW will be free for its viewers, with the intent to align with the constantly evolving landscape of the AVOD (Advertising-ba s ed On Demand ) streaming entertainment industry. The Company’s OTT (Over-The-Top) streaming platform will be designed to deliver content directly to users via the internet either from a browser or a freely downloadable app on smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs powered by iOS or Android.

Bravo's planned strategic approach for content is to first integrate partnered FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) Channels , programmatic advertising , and a tiered revenue-sharing model. FAST Channels are also funded by advertising. If this model is completed, it will allow Bravo to bridge the gap until the Company can ultimately create its originally produced content.

The plans discussed above may change and there is no assurance that they will be realized.

About Bravo Multinational, Inc.:

Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) is pursuing business ventures in the entertainment, hospitality, and technology sectors. The Company's mission is to create long-term value for its shareholders from high-growth business opportunities.

