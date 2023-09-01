Blue Rhino Celebrates Labor Day with Limited Edition Tank Sleeve

LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is excited to celebrate Labor Day with a new, limited edition tank sleeve honoring our partnership with Operation BBQ Relief (OBR). OBR believes in using the healing power of barbecue to help people whose lives have been impacted by natural disasters. Since the charity was formed, they’ve served more than ten million meals to those in need, including to people impacted by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. As America’s premier propane tank exchange brand, Blue Rhino and Ferrellgas are proud to support such an important cause by providing the fuel OBR needs to cook.



The new, limited-edition tank sleeve is the fourth in a series that was launched last year. It can be found wherever Blue Rhino tanks are sold at 60,000 retail stores nationwide. In addition to featuring Operation BBQ Relief, Blue Rhino has featured the International Rhino Foundation and created a special themed tank sleeve for Flag Day.

While you’re picking up a fresh Blue Rhino propane tank and celebrating Labor Day, we encourage you to remember the true meaning behind the holiday - the important contributions of America’s workforce. The diversity, dedication, and unique skills of America’s workers set our country apart. At Ferrellgas, we are celebrating our own talented team members and their commitment to our customers and our company. “Our employee-owners are the driving force behind our business,” said Tamria Zertuche, President & CEO. “They keep our plants running, our trucks on the road, and our customers’ propane tanks full. This Labor Day, and every day, we are truly thankful for their contributions.”

As you get ready to plan your Labor Day celebration, remember to pick up a fresh Blue Rhino propane tank! You can use our propane finder to locate a retailer near you. Home delivery is also available in some areas. And, to learn more about Operation BBQ Relief and its mission, visit operationbbqrelief.org.

