The Global Above Ground Swimming Pools Market is forecasted to grow by USD 596.01 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

The report on the above ground swimming pools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by increased large-scale urbanization, increasing disposable income of the populations, and cost effectiveness of above ground swimming pools.



The above ground swimming pools market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Round

• Square

• Oval

• Rectangular



By Material

• Steel pools

• Aluminum pools

• Wooden pools

• Resin pools

• Hybrid pools



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing recreational activities as one of the prime reasons driving the above ground swimming pools market growth during the next few years. Also, advanced material used for manufacturing above ground swimming pools and increasing demand for portable swimming pools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the above ground swimming pools market covers the following areas:

• Above ground swimming pools market sizing

• Above ground swimming pools market forecast

• Above ground swimming pools market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading above ground swimming pools market vendors that include Aqua Leader, Atlantis Pools, Bestway Inflatables and Material Corp., Doughboy Pools, FITMAX IPOOL, FLUIDRA SA, Intex Recreation Corp., Marmon Holdings Inc., Mountfield AS, Splash Superpools, STARMATRIX GROUP INC., Summer Escapes Swimming Pools, Torrente Industrial sl, TRIGANO S.A., and Wilbar Group.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

