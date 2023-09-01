The Global IVD contract Manufacturing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9,370.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.84% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IVD contract Manufacturing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488855/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the IVD contract manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for one-stop-shop IVD contract manufacturing, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and rising geriatric population, and high growth market potential in emerging countries.



The IVD contract manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Device

• IVD consumables

• IVD equipment/instrument



By Service

• Assay development

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Geography

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the leasing of IVD equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the IVD contract manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of partnerships and acquisitions by market vendors and favorable reduction in operational and capital expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the IVD contract manufacturing market covers the following areas:

• IVD contract manufacturing market sizing

• IVD contract manufacturing market forecast

• IVD contract manufacturing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IVD contract manufacturing market vendors that include Argonaut Manufacturing Services Inc., Avioq Inc, Bio Techne Corp., CorDx, Danaher Corp., FlexMedical Solutions Ltd, Genemed Biotechnologies Inc., HDA Technology Inc., Jena Bioscience GmbH, Merck KGaA, More Diagnostics Inc., Neogen Corp., PHC Holdings Corp., Prestige Diagnostics UK Ltd., Seyonic SA, TCS Biosciences Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Veracyte Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., and Wanrun Co. Ltd. Also, the IVD contract manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

