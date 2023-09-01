The Global Medical Simulation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,996.49 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.45% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Simulation Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488854/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the healthcare medical simulation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing focus on patient safety, increased demand for personalized or customized medical simulation, and rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity of medical simulation.



The healthcare medical simulation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Academic institutes

• Military organizations

• Hospitals

• Others



By Solution

• Healthcare anatomical models

• Web-based simulators

• Simulation training services

• Healthcare simulation software



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing integration of AI technologies into medical simulation as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare medical simulation market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in R and D activities and growing awareness about simulation training in emerging economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the healthcare medical simulation market covers the following areas:

• Healthcare medical simulation market sizing

• Healthcare medical simulation market forecast

• Healthcare medical simulation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthcare medical simulation market vendors that include Altay Scientific, CAE Inc., Cardionics Inc., Gaumard Scientific Co. Inc., HAAG-STREIT DEUTSCHLAND GmbH, IngMar Medical, Inovus Ltd., Intelligent Ultrasound Group, KaVo Dental GmbH, Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd., Laerdal Medical AS, Limbs and Things Ltd., Medical-X, Mentice AB, Operative Experience Inc., Simendo BV, Simulab Corp., Symgery, Trucorp Ltd., and VirtaMed AG. Also, the healthcare medical simulation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

