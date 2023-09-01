American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2023 Professional Awards

Washington, D.C., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2023 Professional Awards . Thirty-four Professional Award winners showcase innovation and represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.





Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year and are listed below. The 34 winners were chosen out of 435 entries.





New this year, the ASLA / International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) Global Impact Award is presented to a project in the Analysis and Planning category. The award is given to a work of landscape architecture that demonstrates excellence in addressing climate impacts through transformative action and scalable solutions, and adherence to ASLA’s and IFLA’s climate action commitments. The inaugural award goes to the Caño Martín Peña Comprehensive Infrastructure Master Plan by OLIN for Corporación del Proyecto ENLACE del Caño Martín Peña. Led by a coalition of residents in the Caño Martín Peña District, the plan will increase access to safe drinking water, flood protection, economic opportunities, and safe housing and open space.





The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year; this year’s Landmark Award celebrates Vista Hermosa Natural Park by Studio-MLA. Previously an oil field located in an urban area without much green space, the park provides residents of a dense, primarily working-class Latine neighborhood with "a window to the Mountains," opportunities for recreation, access to nature, and quiet reprieve.





“The ASLA Professional Awards are the highest achievement in our profession,” said ASLA President Emily O’Mahoney, FASLA. “This year’s winners are preeminent leaders and have set a high bar for standards of excellence. We congratulate the winners and their clients and thank them for their contributions to the health and well-being of their communities.”

“These award-winning projects showcase how landscape architecture transforms the daily experiences of local communities,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “Cutting-edge design solutions help address increasing climate impacts, capture more carbon, and contribute to the health and well-being of neighborhoods. Congratulations to the winners—thank you for your leadership.”



Award recipients and their clients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2023 Conference on Landscape Architecture in Minneapolis, Minn., October 27-30. Media are invited to attend; please email press@asla.org for credentials. For more information visit: www.aslaconference.com .

Members of the media please contact press@asla.org to request hi-res images.

Award Categories

General Design

Honor Award

Qianhai's Guiwan Park

New York, New York

James Corner Field Operations

Honor Award

Grand Junction Park and Plaza

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

David Rubin Land Collective

Honor Award

Hood Bike Park: Pollution Purging Plants

Charleston, Massachusetts

Offshoots, Inc.

Honor Award

Remaking a 1970’s Downtown Park into a New Public Realm

Houston, Texas

OJB Landscape Architecture

Honor Award

Peavey Plaza: Preserving History, Expanding Access

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Coen+Partners

Honor Award

The Meadow at the Old Chicago Post Office

Chicago, Illinois

Hoerr Schaudt

Honor Award

University of Arizona Environment + Natural Resource II

Phoenix, Arizona

Coldwell Shelor Landscape Architecture

Honor Award

Cloud Song: SCC Business School + Indigenous Cultural Center

Phoenix, Arizona

Colwell Shelor Landscape Architecture

Honor Award

The University of Texas at El Paso Transformation

Austin, Texas

Ten Eyck Landscape Architects, Inc.

Urban Design

Award of Excellence

Heart of the City: Art and Equity in Process and Place

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Coen+Partners

Honor Award

St Pete Pier, Revitalization of Waterfront and Historic Pier Site

New York, New York

Ken Smith Workshop

Honor Award

Town Branch Commons: An Urban Transformation in Lexington, Kentucky

New York, New York

SCAPE and Gresham Smith

Honor Award

PopCourts! - A Small Plaza That Turned into a Movement

Chicago, Illinois

The Lamar Johnson Collaborative

Residential Design

Award of Excellence

The Rain Gardens at 900 Block

Nashville, Tennessee

Gresham Smith

Honor Award

Andesite Ridge

Aspen, Colorado

Design Workshop, Inc.

Honor Award

Dry Garden Poetry

San Francisco, California

Arterra Landscape Architects

Honor Award

Collected Works, Restored Land: Northeast Ohio Residence

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Reed Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture

Honor Award

Black Fox Ranch: Extending the Legacy of the West to a New Generation

Aspen, Colorado

Design Workshop, Inc.

Honor Award

Sister Lillian Murphy Community

San Francisco, California

GLS Landscape | Architecture

Analysis & Planning

Award of Excellence

Re-investing in a Legacy Landscape: The Franklin Park Action Plan

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Reed Hilderbrand LLC Landscape Architecture,

Agency Landscape, Planning and MASS Design

Honor Award

The New Orleans Reforestation Plan: Equity in the Urban Forest

New Orleans, Louisiana

Spackman Mossop Michaels

Honor Award

Reimagine Middle Branch Plan

New York, New York

James Corner Field Operations

Honor Award

Iona Beach / xwəyeyət Regional Park and WWTP

Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

space2place design inc.

Honor Award

Joe Louis Greenway Framework Plan

Ann Arbor, Michigan

SmithGroup

Honor Award

The Chattahoochee RiverLands

Metro Atlanta Region, Georgia

SCAPE

Honor Award

Nature, Culture + Justice: The Greenwood Park Master Plan

Watertown, Massachusetts

SASAKI

Honor Award

Nicks Creek Longleaf Reserve Conservation & Management Plan

Raleigh, North Carolina

North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab

Communications

Honor Award

Sakura Orihon

Newport, Rhode Island

Ron Henderson / LIRIO Landscape Architecture

Honor Award

The Historic Bruce Street School: A Community-Centered Design Approach

Atlanta, Georgia

Martin Rickles Studio

Honor Award

Landslide: Race and Space

Washington, D.C.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation

Honor Award

Los Angeles River Master Plan Update

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

OLIN

Research

Honor Award

The Cobble Bell: Research through Geology-Inspired Coastal Management

Charlottesville, Virginia

Proof Projects LLC

The 2023 Professional Awards Jury includes:

Jury 1 - General Design, Residential Design, & Urban Design

Chair: Kimberly Garza, ASLA, ATLAS Lab Inc.

Michel Borg, AIA, Page Think

Shuyi Chang, ASLA, SWA

Chingwen Cheng, PhD, ASLA, Arizona State University

Claude Cormier, FASLA, Claude Cormier & Associates

Jamie Maslyn Larson, FASLA, Tohono Chul

Garry Meus, National Capital Commission

Jennifer Nitzky, FASLA, Studio HIP

Jury 2 - Analysis & Planning ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award, Research & Communications

Chair: Maura Rockcastle, ASLA, Ten x Ten

Camille Applewhite, ASLA, Site Design Group

Stephanie Grigsby, ASLA, Design Workshop, Inc

Mitchell Silver, Hon. ASLA, McAdams

Michael Stanley, FASLA, Dream Design International, Inc.

Michael Todoran,The Landscape Architecture Podcast

Yujia Wang, ASLA, University of Nebraska

Joining the professional awards jury for the selection of the Analysis & Planning – ASLA / IFLA Global Impact Award category will be a representative on behalf of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA).

Monica Pallares, IFLA Americas

Also, joining the professional jury for the selection of the Research Category will be representatives on behalf of the Landscape Architecture Foundation (LAF) and the Council of Educators in Landscape Architecture (CELA).

Sohyun Park, ASLA University of Connecticut, LAF Representative

Jenn Engelke, ASLA, University of Washington, CELA Representative







About ASLA and the ASLA Fund

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.

###

Attachment