The Courier, Express, and Parcel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 31.8 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period

The report on the courier, express, and parcel market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by adoption of new technologies in courier, express, and parcel supply chain network systems, growing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, and increasing globalization and international trade.



The courier, express, and parcel market in US is segmented as below:

By Consumer

• B2B

• B2C

• C2C



By Application

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise



This study identifies the growing integration of last-mile delivery models with courier, express, and parcel companies as one of the prime reasons driving the courier, express, and parcel market in US growth during the next few years. Also, freight service integration by courier, express, and parcel service providers and growth of e-commerce startups in US will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the courier, express, and parcel market in US covers the following areas:

• Courier, express, and parcel market sizing in US

• Courier, express, and parcel market forecast in US

• Courier, express, and parcel market industry analysis in US



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading courier, express, and parcel market in US vendors that include Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Canada Post Corp., Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., India Post, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Korea Post, La Poste, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Royal Mail Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and Yamato Transport Co. Ltd.. Also, the courier, express, and parcel market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

