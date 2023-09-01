DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023
|£33.94m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023
|£33.94m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|47,421,927
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|71.57p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|71.39p
|Ordinary share price
|60.25p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(15.81%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/08/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|12.48%
|2
|Volex Plc
|9.75%
|3
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.52%
|4
|Centaur Media Plc
|7.50%
|5
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.00%
|6
|Synectics Plc
|5.94%
|7
|Journeo plc
|5.76%
|8
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|5.75%
|9
|Cash and other net current assets
|5.34%
|10
|Equals Group Plc
|5.14%
|11
|National World Plc
|5.08%
|12
|Inspecs Group plc
|5.01%
|13
|OnTheMarket plc
|3.89%
|14
|DigitalBox plc
|3.73%
|15
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|3.51%
|16
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.44%
|17
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.39%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.55%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.22%
|Total
|100.00%