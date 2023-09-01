DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023£33.94m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023£33.94m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):47,421,927
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*71.57p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*71.39p
  
Ordinary share price 60.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(15.81%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/08/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.48%
2Volex Plc9.75%
3Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.52%
4Centaur Media Plc7.50%
5Hargreaves Services Plc 7.00%
6Synectics Plc5.94%
7Journeo plc5.76%
8Ramsdens Holdings Plc5.75%
9Cash and other net current assets5.34%
10Equals Group Plc5.14%
11National World Plc5.08%
12Inspecs Group plc5.01%
13OnTheMarket plc3.89%
14DigitalBox plc3.73%
15Fireangel Safety Technology Plc3.51%
16Tactus Holdings Limited2.44%
17Theworks.co.uk Plc2.39%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.55%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.22%
 Total100.00%