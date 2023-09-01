DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023 £33.94m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 August 2023 £33.94m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 47,421,927

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 August 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 71.57p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 71.39p

Ordinary share price 60.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (15.81%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2023 to 31/08/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.48%

2 Volex Plc 9.75%

3 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.52%

4 Centaur Media Plc 7.50%

5 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.00%

6 Synectics Plc 5.94%

7 Journeo plc 5.76%

8 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 5.75%

9 Cash and other net current assets 5.34%

10 Equals Group Plc 5.14%

11 National World Plc 5.08%

12 Inspecs Group plc 5.01%

13 OnTheMarket plc 3.89%

14 DigitalBox plc 3.73%

15 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 3.51%

16 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.44%

17 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.39%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.55%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.22%