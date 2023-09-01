The Global Electrolyzers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 160.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrolyzers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488852/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electrolyzers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for hydrogen electrolyzers from industrial sector, integration of renewables with electrolyzers, and integration of renewables with electrolyzers.



The electrolyzers market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Energy

• Mobility

• Industrial

• Grid Injection



By Technology

• Alkaline electrolyzer

• Proton exchange membrane

• Solid oxide

• Anion exchange membrane



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing focus on using clean hydrogen in refineries as one of the prime reasons driving the electrolyzers market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing strategic partnerships for clean hydrogen generation and rising usage of fuel cells in stationary power sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electrolyzers market covers the following areas:

• Electrolyzers market sizing

• Electrolyzers market forecast

• Electrolyzers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrolyzers market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Bloom Energy Corp., Brise Chemical Pvt. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Enapter S.r.l., ITM Power plc, John Cockerill, Kobe Steel Ltd., LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, Ohmium International Inc., Plug Power Inc., Siemens AG, Sunfire GmbH, Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., thyssenkrupp AG, and Topsoes AS. Also, the electrolyzers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

