The Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market is forecasted to grow by USD 179.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.66% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fluorosilicic Acid Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488850/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the fluorosilicic acid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for water fluoridation, increasing adoption of etched glass products, and growing demand for fluorosilicic acid in hide processing applications.



The fluorosilicic acid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Water fluoridation

• Chemical manufacturing

• Metal surface treatment and electroplating

• Hide processing

• Others



By Type

• 40 percentage

• 25 percentage

• 35 percentage



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the expansion of fluorosilicic acid manufacturing and storage facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the fluorosilicic acid market growth during the next few years. Also, growing strategic partnerships among vendors in market and growing innovations in fluorosilicic acid market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fluorosilicic acid market covers the following areas:

• Fluorosilicic acid market sizing

• Fluorosilicic acid market forecast

• Fluorosilicic acid market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fluorosilicic acid market vendors that include J.R. Simplot Co., American Elements, Avantor Inc., Buss ChemTech AG, Dongyue Group Ltd., Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fujian Kings Fluoride Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Yellow River New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Jiangxi Chinafluorine Chemical Co. Ltd., KC Industries LLC, Lanxess AG, Merck KGaA, Minersa Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., RXChemicals, Solvay SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.. Also, the fluorosilicic acid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________