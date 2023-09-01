Book Marketing Software Market Analysis: Research Study with Leading Players and Growth Trends | Detailed Market Report By RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Book Marketing Software Market is worth US$ 144.2 million in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 220 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The publishing industry has gone digital, with authors, publishers, and marketers recognizing the value of online platforms and digital marketing tactics in reaching readers in the digital age. The development of self-publishing platforms has increased the number of authors looking for tools to help them advertise their own books. Book marketing software is designed to meet the needs of independent authors.

The proliferation of online bookshops and e-commerce platforms has opened up new channels for book sales. Effective book marketing software assists writers and publishers in optimizing their online presence.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global book marketing software market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, pricing, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global book marketing software market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global book marketing software market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Book Marketing Software Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the web-based category dominated the market for book marketing software. Web-based solutions offer the advantage of accessibility and convenience by allowing users to access software from anywhere.

On the basis of end user, large enterprises are surging demand for book marketing software. With their considerable resources and marketing budgets which is dominating the market.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 144 million Market Size Forecast US$ 220 million Growth Rate 6% Key Market Drivers Rising Trend of Cloud-based Solutions

Rise of Online Writing Communities and Author Groups Companies Profiled Pubmark Inc. (BookBub)

Book Blaster

Selvi Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BookBuzzr)

Storiad, Inc.

Hootsuite, Inc.

Above the Treeline, Inc.

Mirabel Technologies, Inc.

PublishDrive Inc.

Book Brush

Bublish, Inc.

Quality Solutions, Inc. (Firebrand Technologies)

Reedsy Limited

ConvertKit LLC

Virtusales.com Ltd.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global book marketing software market include,

In June 2023, ConvertKit acquired SparkLoop, a UK-based developer of tools intended for newsletter growth. This acquisition enables the acquiring company to provide more ways for its clients to grow their audience.

In August 2021, Hootsuite acquired Heyday, a Canada-based AI platform. The acquisition allows Hootsuite to give AI capabilities to its marketing, support, and sales team.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global book marketing software market growth include Pubmark Inc. (BookBub), Book Blaster, Selvi Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (BookBuzzr), Storiad, Inc., Hootsuite, Inc., Above the Treeline, Inc., Mirabel Technologies, Inc., PublishDrive Inc., Book Brush, Bublish, Inc., Quality Solutions, Inc. (Firebrand Technologies), Reedsy Limited, ConvertKit LLC, and Virtusales.com Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global book marketing software market based on type, pricing, end user, and region

Global Book Marketing Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Web-based Cloud-based

Global Book Marketing Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Pricing Free Subscription-based Pay-per-use

Global Book Marketing Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Authors Publishers Large Enterprises

Global Book Marketing Software Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Book Marketing Software Market US Canada Latin America Book Marketing Software Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Book Marketing Software Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Book Marketing Software Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Book Marketing Software Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Book Marketing Software Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Book Marketing Software Report:

What will be the market value of the global book marketing software market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global book marketing software market?

What are the market drivers of the global book marketing software market?

What are the key trends in the global book marketing software market?

Which is the leading region in the global book marketing software market?

What are the major companies operating in the global book marketing software market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global book marketing software market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

