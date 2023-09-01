The Global Variable Cam Timing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13478.85 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Variable Cam Timing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488847/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the variable cam timing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, growth of automotive industry in emerging economies, and adoption of new or improved emission standards.



The variable cam timing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hydraulic cam phaser

• Electric cam phaser



By Vehicle Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East & Africa



This study identifies the development of electric variable cam timing technology as one of the prime reasons driving the variable cam timing market growth during the next few years. Also, evolving aftermarket e-commerce and growing focus on development of lightweight compact variable cam timing systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the variable cam timing market covers the following areas:

• Variable cam timing market sizing

• Variable cam timing market forecast

• Variable cam timing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading variable cam timing market vendors that include Aichi Brand, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Camcraft Inc., Cloyes Gear and Products Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hilite Germany GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mechadyne International Ltd., Mikuni Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, and Suzuki Motor Corp.. Also, the variable cam timing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

