Organoids Market worth $12.20 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An organoid is a miniaturized and simplified version of an organ fabricated in vitro in three dimensions that mimics the essential functional, structural, and biological complexity of that organ. These tissue biorepositories provide a record of genetic heterogeneity between patients and present patient-derived samples that can be propagated for research purposes, making them invaluable tools for basic research. Organoid systems are currently used to model cancer development and treatment. Cancer research has been limited due to the lack of in vitro models that can accurately replicate the physiology of the original tumor. There are potentially as many types of organoids as different tissues and organs in the body. Researchers have created organoids that resemble the brain, kidney, lung, intestine, stomach, and liver. However, organoids lack a vasculature and are cultured using static methods. As the organoids grow, the cells in the center need more nutrients, and waste exchange becomes difficult.

Organoids Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.50 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $12.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 21.9% during 2022–2030 according to a new report published by The Insight Partners.

The growth for the organoids market is driven by increasing demand for tumor modeling and biobanking, growing adoption of personalized drugs, and rising focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models





Global Organoids Market: Type Overview

Based on type, the organoids market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others. The intestine segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period. The market position of this segment is due to the prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs). IBDs, such as Crohn's disease (CD) and ulcerative colitis (UC), are common worldwide. In the last decade, there has been a dramatic shift in the availability of tools and model systems used to study the intestinal epithelium. The development and adoption of intestinal organoid cultures have been the core of this movement. Simultaneously, various experimental techniques—including novel genetic manipulation tools, in vitro disease modeling approaches, innovative co-culture systems with autologous cell types or bacteria, and viral infection models—were developed to evaluate a scientifically synergistic effect with intestinal organoid cultures. The aforementioned factors are responsible for driving the organoids market for the segment.





Global Organoids Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the organoids market is segmented into developmental biology, disease pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others. The developmental biology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. Organoids developed from stem cells or tissues in culture can be converted into structures that resemble the in vivo anatomy and physiology of intact organs. Human organoid cultures can be used to study human development and model diseases with the same depth of analysis that is customary for research with nonhuman model organisms. Technological advancements in 3D bioprinting have shown a massive potential to facilitate organ development, as the time required for organoid culturing is much less than traditional tissue culture methods. Patient-derived human organoid studies may create new opportunities in the fields of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, generating knowledge and tools for preclinical testing in drug development studies.

The organoids market growth for developmental biology applications is attributed to the acceptance of organoids as the primary investigative research tool in human developmental biology. Moreover, organoids derived from embryonic stem cells offer a complete understanding of embryonic process development and insights into stem cell development.





Global Organoids Market: Source Overview

The organoids market, based on source, is segmented into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells. The pluripotent stem cells segment accounted for a larger market share in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period. Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are perceived as an essential resource for regenerative medicine to replace diseased or damaged tissues. iPSCs have numerous biomedical applications in fundamental research, drug screening, toxicological studies, disease modeling, and cell therapy. These cells can be potentially used in cell replacement therapy to treat patients with cellular diseases. Thus, they are widely used for developing an organoid in vitro. In addition, pluripotent cells are used in biobanking to preserve patient-derived stem cells in various applications, which can be used in research and therapeutics. In November 2017, Cincinnati Children's scientists launched the Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM), which uses pluripotent stem cells to mimic organoids.





Global Organoids Market: Competitive Landscape

STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cellesce Ltd, Hubrecht Organoid Technology, Definigen, Organoid Therapeutics, 3Dnamics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Corning Inc, Merck KGaA, and InSphero are among the key companies operating in the organoids market. Leading players adopt strategies such as the launch of new products, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and expansion of new customer base for tapping prevailing business opportunities.





Global Organoids Market - Key Industry Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Tumor Modeling and Biobanking

Growing Adoption of Personalized Drugs

Rising Focus on Developing Alternatives for Animal Testing Models





Restraints:

Issues Related to Incorporation of Organoids into Existing Workflows

Dearth of Skilled Professionals





Opportunities:

Focus on Drug Discovery Activities

Future Trends:

Combining Organoid with Organ-On-A-Chip





Market players are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their footprint in the organoids market. In March 2023, Molecular Devices, LLC and HUB Organoids (HUB) announced a strategic collaboration enabling continued development of next-generation 3D biology technologies that drive step-change reduction in pre-clinical to clinical drug attrition. Under the terms of the agreement, Molecular Devices will license cutting-edge HUB Organoid Technology to work with patient-derived intestinal organoids, thereby expanding Molecular Devices’ 3D biology expertise beyond organoid types such as the heart and brain.





Recent Developments:

In April 2023 , InSphero AG announced that the company is making their patented Akura 96 and 384 Spheroid Microplates available to researchers in the Indian market by signing a distribution agreement with Bionova Supplies in biotechnology and scientific instruments.

In February 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific and Celltrio collaborated to bring a fully automated cell culture system to biotherapeutics customers. The collaboration will integrate the Thermo Scientific Momentum workflow scheduling software with the Celltrio RoboCell cell line automation platform to address the unmet market need for high-throughput automated cell line culturing and maintenance.





Report Spotlights:

Progressive industry trends in the organoids market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the organoids market from 2022 to 2030

Estimation of global demand for organoids

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario

Market trends and outlook as well as factors driving and restraining the growth of the organoids market

Assistance in the decision-making process by highlighting market strategies that underpin commercial interest, leading to the market growth

Size of the organoids market size at various nodes

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as the organoids industry dynamics

Size of the organoids market in various regions with promising growth opportunities





