The Global Enterprise Asset Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2046.52 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period

The report on the enterprise asset management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing number of partnerships and acquisitions, compliance of regulations, and increasing demand for a 360-degree view of assets.



The enterprise asset management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase demand for cloud-based enterprise asset management solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the enterprise asset management market growth during the next few years. Also, increased mobility of enterprise asset management solutions and AI-based enterprise asset management solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the enterprise asset management market covers the following areas:

• Enterprise asset management market sizing

• Enterprise asset management market forecast

• Enterprise asset management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading enterprise asset management market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aptean Group of Companies, AVEVA Group Plc, CGI Inc., Cheqroom NV, Fortive Corp., Fracttal Tech S L, IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., IPS Intelligent Process Solutions GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Limble Solutions LLC. , Oracle Corp., PcsInfinity, PDI Technologies Inc. , Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, SOCIETE SAS, Techgate LLC, and Constellation Software Inc.. Also, the enterprise asset management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

