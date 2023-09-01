Global Naphthenic Acid Market to 2028: Fueling Industries while Navigating Environmental and Health Implications

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naphthenic Acid Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Refined Naphthenic Acid, and High-purity Naphthenic Acid), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Naphthenic Acid Market is projected to witness substantial growth through 2028, attributed to rising demand across diverse end-use sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, and more. The impressive growth is notably driven by escalating requirements in these industries. A significant point of reference is the oil production in China, which reached nearly 3.8 million barrels per day in 2021.

Naphthenic acid, an organic acid found naturally in crude oil and petroleum products, is a complex blend of carboxylic acids, primarily cycloalkanes, containing one or more carboxylic acid functional groups. The compound's low molecular weight and volatility render isolation and characterization challenging.

The surge in interest around naphthenic acid is attributed to its impact on the oil and gas sector and its potential ramifications for the environment and health. Naphthenic acid's complexity stems from a variety of carboxylic acid functional groups and molecular weights, with cyclopentane and cyclohexane being the most common structures. Although naphthenic acid is known for its industrial applications, primarily within the oil and gas sector, it is crucial to acknowledge its potential environmental and health effects. The composition, concentration, and sensitivity of the organism all contribute to naphthenic acid's toxicity to aquatic organisms, especially fish. Moreover, the compound has been linked to the formation of toxic hydrogen sulfide gas in oil reservoirs, posing risks to workers.

Growing Demand from Oil and Gas Industry Propelling Market Growth

One of the primary growth drivers of the naphthenic acid market is the increasing demand for lubricants. The production of lubricants and greases using naphthenic acid, which finds applications in various sectors such as automotive, marine, aviation, and industrial machinery, is expected to grow. The expansion of the oil and gas sector further fuels this demand, as naphthenic acid serves as a corrosion inhibitor in pipelines and storage tanks. This sector's growth is projected to increase the need for corrosion inhibitors, directly impacting the naphthenic acid market.

Environmental Concerns and Rubber Industry Expansion Drive Growth

However, despite its anticipated growth, the naphthenic acid market faces challenges that necessitate consideration. The escalating focus on sustainability and environmental protection, due to the negative health and environmental effects associated with naphthenic acid, poses a significant hurdle. Consequently, concern has arisen surrounding the utilization of naphthenic acid and other organic acids in various applications. The expansion of the rubber industry, particularly in emerging economies, is another factor projected to drive the growth of the naphthenic acid market.

Challenges in Naphthenic Acid Market

The naphthenic acid market grapples with several challenges that may impact its growth. The environmental and health impacts of naphthenic acid, which can cause toxicity in aquatic ecosystems at high concentrations, are a pressing concern. Discharging untreated wastewater from industries employing naphthenic acid contributes to soil and water pollution, impacting public health and the environment. Consequently, demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable solutions has grown.

Stringent regulations surrounding naphthenic acid usage pose an obstacle to market expansion. Numerous countries have implemented regulations regarding wastewater discharge and naphthenic acid utilization in various applications. For example, the European Union restricts naphthenic acid use in specific applications due to potential environmental and health impacts. Such regulations limit naphthenic acid's application and have the potential to significantly impact the market.

Report Scope

The comprehensive report segments the Global Naphthenic Acid Market based on type (refined and high-purity naphthenic acid), application (paint & ink driers, wood preservatives, fuel & lubricant additives, rubber additives, and others), and more, providing insights into the industry's current state and potential future growth.

Market Players

Key players contributing to the Global Naphthenic Acid Market include Anhui Fulltime Specialized Solvent & Reagent Co. Ltd, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd, Karvan - l, Merck KGaA, Merichem Company, Midas Chemical Company Limited, Shanghai Changfeng Chemical Industrial Factory, Shenyang Zhang Ming Chemical Co., Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, and Umicore Cobalt & Specialty Materials.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6o11wp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.