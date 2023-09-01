Intention to Fundraise - Correction

The Board notes that, due to an issue with the London Stock Exchange website, the announcement of the Company’s Intention to Fundraise, which was originally made public on 1 August 2023, is not visible on the Company’s London Stock Exchange page. Therefore, the announcement has been re-issued, with no changes made since its original publication.





FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to launch a new offer for subscription later this year through the issue of new FWT Shares.

The prospectus, which will contain full details and the terms and conditions of the new offer, is expected to be available in September 2023.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181