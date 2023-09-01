The Global Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market is forecasted to grow by USD 23.27 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Household Refrigerators and Freezers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488840/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the household refrigerators freezers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for energy-efficient appliances, high disposable income of consumers, and frequent innovative product launches.



The household refrigerators freezers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Double door

• Single door



By Capacity

• 15 cu ft to 30 cu ft

• Less than 15 cu ft

• More than 15 cu ft



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the robust demand for smart appliances as one of the prime reasons driving the household refrigerators freezers market growth during the next few years. Also, increased availability of freezers through online channels and mergers and acquisitions among players will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the household refrigerators freezers market covers the following areas:

• Household refrigerators freezers market sizing

• Household refrigerators freezers market forecast

• Household refrigerators freezers market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading household refrigerators freezers market vendors that include Arcelik A.S., Aucma Co. Ltd, Dover Corp., Electrolux AB, General Electric Co., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group, Miele and Cie. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.. Also, the household refrigerators freezers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

