Growing Demand for Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Across Industries Fuels Market Growth by 2028

The global protein hydrolysis enzymes market is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period of 2028 due to increasing demand across various applications, including animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Key Drivers:

Diverse Applications: Protein hydrolysis enzymes, which break down protein molecules into smaller units like amino acids and peptides, find extensive usage across industries such as food, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. These enzymes are sourced from animals, plants, and microorganisms based on factors like cost, efficiency, specificity, stability, and safety.

Growing Demand: The protein hydrolysis enzymes market is rapidly expanding, driven by the production and utilization of enzymes to break down proteins into peptides and amino acids. These are widely used in food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceutical sectors, fueling growth due to the increasing demand for protein hydrolysates and the trend toward natural and clean-label products in the food and beverage industry.

Market Trends:

Technological Advancements: The market has witnessed significant technological advancements, leading to the development of new and improved enzymes with enhanced properties like optimal temperature and pH for hydrolysis and specificity for certain peptide cleavage bonds. Innovations such as recombinant DNA technology and proteomics have enabled customization of enzymes for specific properties, expanding applications.

Wide Industry Adoption: Protein hydrolysis enzymes are finding widespread adoption across the food and beverage, animal feed, and pharmaceutical industries. The demand for processed and packaged food products, along with the trend toward natural ingredients and clean-label products, has led to the utilization of protein hydrolysates in a range of products.

Challenges and Considerations:

While the global protein hydrolysis enzymes market shows immense growth potential, challenges include maintaining patient compliance, addressing costs, adverse effects, product availability, and nutritional adequacy. These factors need careful consideration to ensure sustained market growth.

Recent Developments:

AB Enzymes launched a new protease range, VERON MAXIMA, in 2020 for meat tenderization applications.

In 2019, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences introduced Danisco VegeFlow enzymes, enhancing texture and stability in plant-based products.

Novozymes acquired PrecisionBiotics Group in 2020, strengthening its position in the human probiotic supplements market.

In 2020, Novozymes acquired Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies (SEB), enhancing its protein hydrolysis enzymes portfolio.

Novozymes and Chr. Hansen announced a merger in 2023, combining their strengths to serve the demand for sustainable solutions.

Market Segmentation and Players:

The global protein hydrolysis enzymes market can be segmented based on source, method of production, application, and region. Key players include Novozymes A/S, DuPont Inc, Dyadic International Inc., Associated British Foods Plc, Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE, Kerry Group, Biocatalysts Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Report Scope:

The comprehensive Global Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market report covers market segmentation by source, method of production, application, and region, providing valuable insights into the market's current state and future prospects.

