The Global Automotive Rear View mirror Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3494.37 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period

The report on the automotive rear view mirror market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of premium sport utility vehicles (SUVs), increasing safety concerns in automotive ecosystem, and growing popularity of ADAS to make rear-view mirrors integral components in modern vehicles.



The automotive rear view mirror market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicle

• Commercial vehicle



By Product Placement

• Exterior

• Interior



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the integration of different technologies in automotive mirror as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive rear view mirror market growth during the next few years. Also, development of intelligent rear-view mirror that allows easy flipping between traditional mirror and digital mirror and growing popularity of integrated memory system that stores seat and side mirror will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive rear view mirror market covers the following areas:

• Automotive rear view mirror market sizing

• Automotive rear view mirror market forecast

• Automotive rear view mirror market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive rear view mirror market vendors that include Burco Inc., Continental AG, FLABEG Automotive Glass Group GmbH, Gentex Corp., Holitech Technology Co. Ltd., Konview Electronics Corp. Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., Magna International Inc., MEKRA Lang GmbH and Co. KG, Murakami Corp., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Sakae Riken Kogyo Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd, SL Corp., SMR Deutschland GmbH, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd, Valeo SA, and VOXX International Corp.. Also, the automotive rear view mirror market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

