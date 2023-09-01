The Global Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market is forecasted to grow by USD 478.16 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Affinity Chromatography Reagents Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488806/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the affinity chromatography reagents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing R&D in biopharmaceuticals, extensive application in drug discovery, and adoption of automation in affinity chromatography.



The affinity chromatography reagents market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Analytical chromatography reagents

• Preparative chromatography reagents



By End-user

• Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Cosmetic industry

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for therapeutic antibodies as one of the prime reasons driving the affinity chromatography reagents market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of affinity chromatography in vaccine manufacturing and increasing focus on advanced, faster, and cost-effective purification technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the affinity chromatography reagents market covers the following areas:

• Affinity chromatography reagents market sizing

• Affinity chromatography reagents market forecast

• Affinity chromatography reagents market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading affinity chromatography reagents market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., AMS Biotechnology Europe Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Helena Laboratories Corp., Kaneka Corp., Kanto Chemical Co. Inc., Loba Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Regis Technologies Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Tosoh Corp.. Also, the affinity chromatography reagents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

