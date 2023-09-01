Global PCA Zinc Market Thrives: Rising Skincare Adoption Propels Growth to $381.9 Million by 2030

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PCA Zinc Market, By Type; By Application - Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PCA Zinc Market, valued at USD 282.7 million in 2022, is set to grow substantially, with a projected value of USD 381.9 million by 2030.

This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of skincare products and the unique antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties of PCA zinc.

Growth Drivers:

The surge in skincare product adoption is fueling the demand for PCA zinc, known for its potent antimicrobial and anti-fungal properties. These attributes make it a preferred active ingredient in personal care products like shampoos, soaps, lotions, and skincare formulations designed to combat scalp conditions such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.

Market Segmentation:

The global PCA zinc market is categorized by type and application.

By Type:

Purity: 98-99%

Purity: >99%

Others

The Purity >99% segment registered the highest CAGR of 4.69% and held over 40% of the market share in 2022.

By Application:

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Cosmetics

Others

The Skin Care Products segment dominated the market with a share of 41.9% in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region led the market with over 38% of the share in 2022 and the highest CAGR of 4.92%. North America and Europe remain robust markets due to consumer awareness and advanced personal care industries. Emerging markets like China, India, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region show rapid growth due to increasing population, rising disposable incomes, and evolving lifestyles.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the PCA zinc market include SOHO ANECO Chemicals, Solabia Group, Shanghai oli Industrial Co., Ltd., among others. These market leaders have a global presence, ensuring product availability through strong distribution networks. They invest in innovation, research collaborations, and strategic partnerships to meet emerging consumer demands and advance the applications of PCA zinc.

The report provides comprehensive insights into:

Major participants' market offerings

Expansion strategies in growing and mature markets

Untapped geographies, technological advancements, and investments

Competitive landscape, including mergers & acquisitions, certifications, and product launches

SWOT analysis of leading players

Future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Pricing and manufacturing cost analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $282.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $381.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iqdqdf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment