The Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 167 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period

The report on the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by digitalization of travel payments, high impact of mice on employees, and growing importance of corporate social responsibility.



The meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Meeting

• Incentive

• Exhibition

• Convention



By Service

• Hospitality

• Transportation

• Retail

• Entertainment



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rapid increase in globalization as one of the prime reasons driving the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market growth during the next few years. Also, launch of low-cost airlines and growing focus on employee wellness and well-being will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market covers the following areas:

• Meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market sizing

• Meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market forecast

• Meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market vendors that include 360 Destination Group, ATPI Ltd., BCD Group, BI WORLDWIDE, Capita Plc, Carlson, Inc., Conference Care Ltd., Coterie Spark, CSI DMC, Direct Travel Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., GL events Group, ITA Group Inc., Maritz Holdings Inc., Meetings and Incentives Worldwide Inc., One10 LLC, Questex Media Group LLC, RELX Plc, REVEZ Corp. Ltd., and Sustain Europe. Also, the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (MICE) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

