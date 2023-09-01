Global Chromatography Market to 2035 Thrives on Growing Demand for Separation and Purification Techniques in Various Industries

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Chromatography Instruments, Type of Consumable Formats, End Users and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of chromatography is set for a dynamic transformation, with an estimated market value of USD 10.5 billion in 2023.

Encompassing the chromatography instrumentation market, including liquid chromatography systems, gas chromatography systems, gel permeation chromatography, and more, along with the chromatography consumables market, this industry is poised to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Chromatography stands as a pivotal analytical technique, revered for its prowess in separating, identifying, and purifying complex mixtures of components. This technique hinges on the distribution of analytes between a mobile phase, which can be a liquid or a gas, and a stationary phase, encompassing solids or liquids. Industries spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, chemicals, environmental, food, petrochemicals, and more harness the prowess of chromatography in myriad applications.

In the pharmaceutical realm, the last few years have witnessed a surge in demand for chromatography systems and consumables. These include liquid chromatography systems, gas chromatography systems, gel permeation chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, and a range of chromatography consumables like chromatography resins and columns. These tools play a pivotal role in qualitative and quantitative analysis within large-scale translational research, precision medicine, virus research, and vaccine development. The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed this growth, with chromatography instrumental in drug development processes and diagnostics. This surge in demand is projected to continue, driven by the increasing adoption of chromatography techniques in drug discovery and various other applications.

Key Market Insights

The report "The Chromatography Consumables and Chromatography Instrumentation Market: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Chromatography Instruments, Type of Consumable Formats, End Users, and Key Geographical Regions" provides an in-depth understanding of this rapidly evolving market. Notable takeaways from the report include:

Chromatography Instruments and Consumables : Over 75 companies are actively involved in developing various types of chromatography systems, with nearly 70% focused on liquid chromatography systems. Noteworthy is the launch of Waters Corporation's next-generation HPLC system, AllianceT iS, enhancing efficiency in QC laboratories. Furthermore, more than 80 companies offer an array of chromatography consumables, with chromatography resin, columns, and others catering to diverse end users.

: Over 75 companies are actively involved in developing various types of chromatography systems, with nearly 70% focused on liquid chromatography systems. Noteworthy is the launch of Waters Corporation's next-generation HPLC system, AllianceT iS, enhancing efficiency in QC laboratories. Furthermore, more than 80 companies offer an array of chromatography consumables, with chromatography resin, columns, and others catering to diverse end users. Competitive Landscape : A flurry of acquisitions and mergers has shaped the landscape, aiming to bolster capabilities and product portfolios. This trend is underscored by the acquisition of key players like Applied Research, Chromatography Research Supplies, and others. A remarkable surge in patent filings, totaling over 4,700 in the past four years, attests to the vibrancy of innovation in this field.

: A flurry of acquisitions and mergers has shaped the landscape, aiming to bolster capabilities and product portfolios. This trend is underscored by the acquisition of key players like Applied Research, Chromatography Research Supplies, and others. A remarkable surge in patent filings, totaling over 4,700 in the past four years, attests to the vibrancy of innovation in this field. Market Analysis : The global chromatography market is estimated to reach USD 10.5 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.5%. Liquid chromatography systems dominate, while gas chromatography systems follow suit.

: The global chromatography market is estimated to reach USD 10.5 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.5%. Liquid chromatography systems dominate, while gas chromatography systems follow suit. Regional Dynamics: North America leads with over 70% of companies based in this region, closely followed by Europe. The burgeoning demand for chromatography systems and consumables in North America is significant. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to outpace other regions in growth due to anticipated drug approvals and increasing biopharmaceutical manufacturing needs.

Future Trends and Innovations

The landscape of chromatography is poised for intriguing shifts:

Advanced Chromatography Techniques : A growing emphasis on efficient separation and purification techniques is driving innovation. Notably, chromatography resins are being hailed as potent solutions for purifying complex biologic analytes, including novel COVID-19 vaccines.

: A growing emphasis on efficient separation and purification techniques is driving innovation. Notably, chromatography resins are being hailed as potent solutions for purifying complex biologic analytes, including novel COVID-19 vaccines. Pre-Packed Columns Gain Traction: As the complexity of biologics escalates, the demand for efficient purification methods rises. Pre-packed columns are being recognized as a cost-effective solution for large-scale protein purification.

Leading Players Shaping the Market

Prominent names in the industry include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytiva, PerkinElmer, Pall Corporation, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Corporation. These companies drive innovation and progress in the realm of chromatography systems and consumables.

Recent Developments and Progress

Several recent developments have further underscored the vibrant evolution of the chromatography market. Waters' partnership with Sartorius aims to enhance downstream biomonitoring, Valmet's acquisition of Siemens' Process Gas Chromatography business bolsters automation, and Biotage's acquisition of Astrea Bioseparations advances chromatography product portfolios.

In conclusion, the chromatography market is set to witness an exciting chapter of innovation and transformation. As stakeholders embrace advanced techniques, expand product portfolios, and foster industry collaborations, the future of chromatography shines bright.

