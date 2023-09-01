The Global Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4087.86 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319971/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for sleeve labels, growing demand from organized retail sector, and increasing demand from beverage industry.



The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverage

• Healthcare

• Beauty and personnel care

• Others



By Material

• PVC

• PETG

• OPS

• PE

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of sustainable shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels as one of the prime reasons driving the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market growth during the next few years. Also, geographical expansion of shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve vendors and increase in m and a and partnerships will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market covers the following areas:

• Shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market sizing

• Shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market forecast

• Shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market vendors that include adapa Holding GesmbH, Al Ghurair First LLC, Amcor Plc, Atlantic Corp., Berry Global Inc., CCL Industries Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, D and L Packaging, Dow Chemical Co., Edwards Label Inc., Fuji Seal International Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd., Multi Color Corp., Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd., Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd., Taurus Packaging, Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., WestRock Co., and KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG. Also, the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

