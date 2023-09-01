Empire Communities Wins Star Grand Award for Volume Builder Amongst Several Awards in the Texas Homebuilding Market

Houston, TX, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, is celebrating some big wins with numerous industry accolades across their Texas markets. The esteemed homebuilder was named the recipient of several Texas Association of Builders (TAB) Star Awards including the prestigious Star Grand Award for Volume Builder of the Year, in addition to various Summit Awards and Marketing and Advertising Excellence (MAX) Awards this season.

The TAB Star Awards are a statewide tribute to excellence in the homebuilding industry, recognizing TAB builders, architects, designers, sales professionals, marketing professionals, construction professionals, and industry leaders for over 30 years. With awards wins in multiple categories, Empire Communities received the coveted Star Grand Award for Volume Builder of the Year, recognizing its impressive product and promotional offerings.

Empire Communities was named the recipient of the Best Product Design Award ($600k-$725k) for the Llano Model in Parmer Ranch, the Best Bathroom Design Award ($500k-$750k) for the Mustang Model in Audubon, the Best Specialty Promotion Award and the Best Direct Mail Piece Award for Everyday Beautiful, and the Best Interior Merchandising Award (Under $500k) for the Burleson Model in The Highlands, with finalist designation in the following categories:

Online Sales Manager of the Year recognizing Trista Nixon

Best Interior Merchandising for the Wilcox Model in Sunterra

Best Product Design for the Wilcox Model in Venetian Pines, the Archer Model in Emory Glen, and the Mustang Model in Audubon

Best Specialty Promotion for the Annual Savings Event

The Max Awards, presented by the Home Builder’s Association of Greater Austin’s Sales and Marketing Council, recognizes the best in local residential construction, development, sales achievement, and marketing. Empire Communities was named the recipient of the Best Digital Marketing Campaign Award for Everyday Beautiful, and the Online Sales Professional of the Year Award recognizing Trista Nixon, with finalist designation in the following categories:

Best Overall Ad Campaign for Everyday Beautiful

Best Interior Merchandising for the Llano Model in Parmer Ranch

Best Single-Family Detached Home for the 37' Yard Home Plan 2280 in Mueller

Best Attached, Product Design for the Edgewater in Villas at Rowe

The Summit Awards, presented by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, are given to builders, remodelers, developers, and associate members who have achieved excellence in the homebuilding industry. Empire Communities was named the recipient of the Best Direct Mail Piece, Volume Builder Award for Everyday Beautiful, and the Best Print or Digital Ad, Volume Builder Award for Everyday Beautiful.

These prestigious award wins and designations recognize Empire’s unwavering commitment to creating experiences that matter for homebuyers and inspiring new places to live for life’s best moments to unfold.

“We are incredibly proud to be to the recipient of multiple awards in the Texas homebuilding industry and be recognized by our peers for our dedication to homebuilding and marketing excellence in our state,” says Jenni Leccese, Regional Marketing Director of Empire Communities’ Texas Division. “Our team is grateful for the opportunity to continue to innovate, grow, push boundaries, and connect with our community.”

Empire Communities extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and talented team members across the organization who have made these achievements possible.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential builder/developer involved in all new home building industry sectors, including low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 30 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award‐winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 32,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of North America’s largest privately held integrated residential homebuilders, with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas.

