The Global Vegan Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 20034.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.07% during the forecast period

The market is driven by growing number of vegan consumers, health benefits of vegan food, and rise of private-label brands.



The vegan food market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Dairy alternative

• Meat alternative

• Eggs and others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the vegan food market growth during the next few years. Also, growing inclination toward plant-based proteins and growing organized retail sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the vegan food market covers the following areas:

• Vegan food market sizing

• Vegan food market forecast

• Vegan food market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis includes Amys Kitchen Inc., Bega Cheese Ltd., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., First Grade International Ltd., Fresh Start, Living Harvest Foods, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Organic Valley, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PANOS Brands LLC, Ripple Foods PBC, Saputo Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tofutti Brands Inc., and VBites Foods Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

