The Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD 214.23 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.15% during the forecast period

The report on the hosting infrastructure services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for cloud-based services, need to optimize project management and business processes, and growth of the e-commerce market.



The hosting infrastructure services market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecommunication

• Government

• Retail and e-commerce

• Manufacturing and others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems as one of the prime reasons driving the hosting infrastructure services market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in the number of strategies by vendors and increased application of artificial intelligence (AI), deep learning (DL), and machine learning (ML) technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hosting infrastructure services market covers the following areas:

• Hosting infrastructure services market sizing

• Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Forecast

• Hosting infrastructure services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hosting infrastructure services market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Holding LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the hosting infrastructure services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

