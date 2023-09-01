Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 1 September 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 10/2023

Closely related persons transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 September 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name:

Peter Tærø Nielsen

Reason for the notification:

Position/status:

Closely related person to Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen, member of the board of directors in the company

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name:

Cemat A/S

LEI:

213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Shares

Identification code:

ISIN DK0010271584

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of shares

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.8340000 20,000 DKK 0.8340000 76,880 DKK 0.8340000 9,194 DKK 0.8340000 7,335 DKK 0.8340000 6,315

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

119,724

Price

DKK 99,849.82, equivalent to DKK 0.834 per share

Date of the transaction:

31 August 2023

Place of the transaction:

Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment