The Global Glycobiology Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1473.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.06% during the forecast period

The report on the glycobiology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prevalence of cancer, increase in expenditure by different pharmaceutical companies on R and D, and increasing government and private funding for glycomics and proteomics research.



The glycobiology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Drug discovery and development

• Disease diagnostics

• Others



By Product

• Enzymes

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Kits



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advancements in the field of glycobiology as one of the prime reasons driving the glycobiology market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of viscosupplementation and facial aesthetic and growing demand for glycomics products for drug discovery and development will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the glycobiology market covers the following areas:

• Glycobiology market sizing

• Glycobiology market forecast

• Glycobiology market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glycobiology market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Asparia Glycomics, Bio Techne Corp., Bruker Corp., CD BioGlyco, Chemily Glycoscience, Genovis AB, ICE S.p.a., Lectenz Bio, Ludger Ltd., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs Inc., NZYTech, Plexera LLC, Shimadzu Corp., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Takara Bio Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and ZBiotech. Also, the glycobiology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

