Navigating Trials in Crisis: A Comprehensive Look at Global COVID-19 and Long COVID Clinical Trials Amidst Disruptions

This report provides an overview of global COVID-19 clinical trials, long COVID clinical trials, and trials disrupted by COVID-19.
The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database. The data was captured in the database as of April 12, 2023.
The data was analyzed and segmented by COVID-19 trials, COVID-19 trials for vaccines and therapeutics, and long COVID trials. An analysis was also completed on non-COVID trials impacted due to the pandemic
Reasons to Buy
- Trends of COVID-19 trials through the years
- Comparison of trials by phase, sponsor type and status
- Geographic analysis
- Focus on top sponsors for vaccine and therapeutic trials
- Long COVID analysis
- COVID-19 impact on trials
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Report Scope
- Methodology
- COVID-19 Cases & Deaths Continue but at a Lower Rate
- COVID-19 Clinical Trials Analysis
- COVID-19 Clinical Trials Starts per Month Continue to Decline
- Single-Country COVID-19 Trials Dominate
- Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Single-Country Trials
- Europe Still Has the Most Multinational Clinical Trials
- North America Has the Most Clinical Trial Sites
- Slight Change in Order of US States for COVID-19 Sites
- Phase II and Now Completed Trials Dominate the Landscape of COVID-19 Trials
- Primary Endpoints Continue to Be Achieved
- Low Accrual Rate Was the Primary Cause for Trial Termination
- Low Accrual Rate Was the Primary Cause for Trial Termination by Sponsor Type
- COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Vaccines & Therapeutics
- The Amount of Vaccine COVID-19 Clinical Trials Changes Over Time
- Therapeutic COVID-19 Trials Decline More
- Phase II Has Most Trials for Vaccine & Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials
- Vaccine & Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials See the Most Trials in Different Trial Statuses
- Sinovac Biotech Still Top Industry Sponsor for Vaccine Trials
- Finlay Vaccine Institute Is the Top Non-industry Vaccine Trial Sponsor
- Sorrento Therapeutics Is Top Industry Sponsor for COVID-19 Therapeutics Trials
- Universities Still Top Non-industry Sponsors
- Long COVID Analysis
- Attention Has Turned to Long COVID
- Majority of Long COVID Trials Are Ongoing
- North America Also Has Most Long COVID Sites
- US and Florida Top Long COVID Sites by Country and State
- A Wide Range of Sponsor Types for Long COVID Trials
- Colchicine Is Top Drug Tested for Long COVID
- Phase II Trial Completions Expected Most in Upcoming Long COVID Events
- Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials Disrupted Due to COVID-19
- Central Nervous System Leads All Therapy Areas in Disrupted Trials
- Where Is the Most Disruption of Clinical Trials?
- Emory University Is Top Sponsor with Most Disruption
- Resumed Clinical Trials Increasing
- Increased Use of Decentralized Clinical Trials
- Central Nervous System Utilizes DCTs the Most
- The Top Industry Sponsor Using DCTs Is GlaxoSmithKline
- University of Oxford and Duke University Top Non-industry Sponsors for DCTs
- Telemedicine Is the Most Used DCT Component
- More Real-World Evidence Used After the Pandemic
- Key Findings
