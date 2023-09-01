Navigating Trials in Crisis: A Comprehensive Look at Global COVID-19 and Long COVID Clinical Trials Amidst Disruptions

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trials - Impact of COVID-19 and Long COVID" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of global COVID-19 clinical trials, long COVID clinical trials, and trials disrupted by COVID-19.



The clinical trials data used for these analyses were extracted from the publisher's Clinical Trials Database. The data was captured in the database as of April 12, 2023.

The data was analyzed and segmented by COVID-19 trials, COVID-19 trials for vaccines and therapeutics, and long COVID trials. An analysis was also completed on non-COVID trials impacted due to the pandemic

Executive Summary

Introduction

Report Scope

Methodology

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths Continue but at a Lower Rate

COVID-19 Clinical Trials Analysis

COVID-19 Clinical Trials Starts per Month Continue to Decline

Single-Country COVID-19 Trials Dominate

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Single-Country Trials

Europe Still Has the Most Multinational Clinical Trials

North America Has the Most Clinical Trial Sites

Slight Change in Order of US States for COVID-19 Sites

Phase II and Now Completed Trials Dominate the Landscape of COVID-19 Trials

Primary Endpoints Continue to Be Achieved

Low Accrual Rate Was the Primary Cause for Trial Termination

Low Accrual Rate Was the Primary Cause for Trial Termination by Sponsor Type

COVID-19 Clinical Trials for Vaccines & Therapeutics

The Amount of Vaccine COVID-19 Clinical Trials Changes Over Time

Therapeutic COVID-19 Trials Decline More

Phase II Has Most Trials for Vaccine & Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials

Vaccine & Therapeutic COVID-19 Clinical Trials See the Most Trials in Different Trial Statuses

Sinovac Biotech Still Top Industry Sponsor for Vaccine Trials

Finlay Vaccine Institute Is the Top Non-industry Vaccine Trial Sponsor

Sorrento Therapeutics Is Top Industry Sponsor for COVID-19 Therapeutics Trials

Universities Still Top Non-industry Sponsors

Long COVID Analysis

Attention Has Turned to Long COVID

Majority of Long COVID Trials Are Ongoing

North America Also Has Most Long COVID Sites

US and Florida Top Long COVID Sites by Country and State

A Wide Range of Sponsor Types for Long COVID Trials

Colchicine Is Top Drug Tested for Long COVID

Phase II Trial Completions Expected Most in Upcoming Long COVID Events

Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Trials

Clinical Trials Disrupted Due to COVID-19

Central Nervous System Leads All Therapy Areas in Disrupted Trials

Where Is the Most Disruption of Clinical Trials?

Emory University Is Top Sponsor with Most Disruption

Resumed Clinical Trials Increasing

Increased Use of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Central Nervous System Utilizes DCTs the Most

The Top Industry Sponsor Using DCTs Is GlaxoSmithKline

University of Oxford and Duke University Top Non-industry Sponsors for DCTs

Telemedicine Is the Most Used DCT Component

More Real-World Evidence Used After the Pandemic

Key Findings

Source: GlobalData

