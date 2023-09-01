The Global All Flash Array Market is forecasted to grow by USD 31027.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.57% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global All Flash Array Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231820/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the all flash array market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing enterprise storage market, increasing adoption of SSDs in laptops and gaming and high-end PCs, and increasing demand for all flash arrays in enterprise applications.



The all flash array market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solid-state drives

• Custom flash modules



By End-user

• Enterprises

• HDCs

• CSPs



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for high-performance storage solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the all flash array market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of non-volatile memory express (NVME) technology and growth of AI and ML in all flash arrays will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the all flash array market covers the following areas:

• All flash array market sizing

• All flash array market forecast

• All flash array market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading all flash array market vendors that include CMS Distribution, DataDirect Networks Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., ionir inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., MacroSAN Technology Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Pure Storage Inc., Quantum Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, VIOLIN Systems LLC, and Western Digital Corp.. Also, the all flash array market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

