Unveiling Bayer's Digital Frontier: A Deep Dive into their Digital Transformation, Innovation Hubs, and Tech Investments

This report provides insight into Bayer's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerator programs & innovation hubs, its technology initiatives, investment arm, investments, and its estimated ICT budget.



Bayer AG (Bayer) is a German life sciences company engaged in research, development, manufacture, and supply of healthcare and agriculture products. It is the parent company of the Bayer Group and performs the key management functions for the whole enterprise. The Bayer Group comprises three business divisions: Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Health.

The key technology themes under focus for Bayer are AI, big data, blockchain, wearable tech, cloud, virtual care & telemedicine, quantum computing, healthtech, and automation

The Pharmaceuticals division is engaged in manufacturing prescription medicines, particularly for cardiology and women's healthcare. It also produces specialty therapeutics for ophthalmology, hematology, oncology, cell and gene therapy. The division also has a radiology business which markets diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions.

The consumer health division manufactures over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, nutritional supplements, medicated skincare products and self-care solutions for pain, allergy, cough, and digestive health. Meanwhile, the crop science division offers seeds, improved plant traits, biological and chemical crop protection products, and digital farming solutions.

The company is using several emerging technologies such as AI, big data, and blockchain among others, running accelerator and incubator programs, and partnering or investing in digital companies to quickly develop new therapies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: Leaps by Bayer

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Ada Health

One Drop

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Blackford Analysis

Exscientia

Merck

Cyclica

Genpact

Capgemini

VeChain

Veeva Systems

Atos

Pilloxa

ABB

Edifice Health

Huma

GRO Biosciences

