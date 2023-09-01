The Global eClinical Solutions Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9654.33 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eClinical Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06208003/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the eClinical solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in clinical trials for drugs, increased adoption of clinical trial management systems, and integrated service offerings for healthcare.



The eClinical solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Pharmaceutical & biotech. comp.

• Contract research organizations

• Consulting service comp.

• Medical device manufacturers

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing outsourcing of clinical trial processes as one of the prime reasons driving the eClinical solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, high adoption of cloud computing and increasing decentralized clinical trials boosting market growth will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the eClinical solutions market covers the following areas:

• eClinical solutions market sizing

• eClinical solutions market forecast

• eClinical solutions market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading eClinical solutions market vendors that include Advarra Inc., Aixial, Anju Software Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Castor Research Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., eClinical Solutions LLC., eClinicalWorks LLC, eResearchTechnology GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., MedNet, Medrio Inc., OpenClinica LLC, Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Saama Technologies Inc., Signant Health, Veeva Systems Inc., and YPrime LLC. Also, the eClinical solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

