The Global Road safety Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1,442.69 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in number of road fatalities or accidents, growing initiatives on road safety, and rising urbanization coupled with traffic congestion.



The road safety market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solution

• Services



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of connected vehicles and connected road infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the road safety market growth during the next few years. Also, rising strategic alliances by vendors and increasing investment in road transport infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the road safety market covers the following areas:

• Road safety market sizing

• Road safety market forecast

• Road safety market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading road safety market vendors that include Altumint, Belcons International doo, Clearview Intelligence Ltd., Conduent Inc., Cubic Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, IEG America, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Laser Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG, Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, SWARCO AG, Syntell Pty. Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verra Mobility Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.. Also, the road safety market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

