The Global Gene Panel Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3236.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.21% during the forecast period

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing use of gene panels in cancer-targeted therapies, increasing number of people with genetic disorders, and decreasing cost of next generation sequencing (NGS) gene panel tests.



The gene panel market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Small panel testing

• Large panel testing



By Technique

• Amplicon

• Hybridization



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the collaboration to maximize research efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the gene panel market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of over-the-counter test and increasing use of gene panels to identify potential side effects in patients will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gene panel market covers the following areas:

• Gene panel market sizing

• Gene panel market forecast

• Gene panel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gene panel market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Azenta Inc., CENTOGENE NV, Color Health Inc., Danaher Corp., Eurofins Scientific SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fagron NV, GenXPro GmbH, Illumina Inc., Invitae Corp., MedGenome Labs Ltd., MGZ Medizinisch Genetisches Zentrum, Novogene Co. Ltd., OPKO Health Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.. Also, the gene panel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

