The Global Digital Transformation Market is forecasted to grow by USD 868.71 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.09% during the forecast period

The report on the digital transformation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to enhance operational efficiency, increasing penetration of IoT and adoption of cloud service, and increasing focus on providing omnichannel experience.



The digital transformation market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• IoT

• Cloud computing

• Big data

• AI

• AR/VR



By Product

• Consumer electronics

• Media and entertainment

• Apparel

• Food and beverage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing technology partnerships in retail sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital transformation market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of analytics and growth of m-commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digital transformation market covers the following areas:

• Digital transformation market sizing

• Digital transformation market forecast

• Digital transformation market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital transformation market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, DXC Technology Co., General Electric Co., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TIBCO Software Inc., UST Global Inc, and Salesforce Inc.. Also, the digital transformation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

