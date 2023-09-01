The Global Medical Terminology Software Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1705.83 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.34% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Terminology Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06096992/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the medical terminology software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising focus on minimizing medical errors, increasing demand for medical terminology software, and disparities in terminology content across countries.



The medical terminology software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare providers

• Healthcare payers

• Healthcare IT vendors



By Type

• Services

• Platforms



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of HCIT as one of the prime reasons driving the medical terminology software market growth during the next few years. Also, growing medical tourism and increasing strategic alliances and product launch will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical terminology software market vendors that include 3M Co., Apelon Inc., B2i Healthcare Pte Ltd, BT Clinical Computing, Clinical Architecture LLC, Dreamsoft4u, Epic Systems Corp., Henry Schein Inc., HiveWorx, Intelligent Medical Objects Inc., Medaara Healthcare Solutions, Meditab Software Inc., Medocomp Systems Inc., Regenstrief Institute, Rhapsody, SNOMED International, West Coast Informatics LLC, Wolters Kluwer NV, BITAC MAP SL, and Spellex Corp.. Also, the medical terminology software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

