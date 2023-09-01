The Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 548.92 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 41.59% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039440/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift from capex model to opex model, growing need to simplify solutions for backup, and colocation service providers are becoming new hubs for hybrid IaaS services.



The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Public cloud

• Private cloud

• Hybrid cloud



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for cloud-based applications as one of the prime reasons driving the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for low-cost it infrastructure and ease of deployment and scalability of platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market covers the following areas:

• Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market sizing

• Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market forecast

• Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market vendors that include 11 11 Systems Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datacom Group Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Redcentric plc, and VMware Inc.. Also, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

