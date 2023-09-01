The Global Corneal Pachymetry Market is forecasted to grow by USD 518.89 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corneal Pachymetry Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06035157/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the corneal pachymetry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prevalence of refractive errors and glaucoma, initiatives to increase awareness about eye diseases, and rising demand for non-invasive corneal tests.



The corneal pachymetry market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Specialty clinics

• Hospitals

• Others



By Product

• Non-handheld

• Handheld



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the focus by vendors on strengthening their presence in emerging markets as one of the prime reasons driving the corneal pachymetry market growth during the next few years. Also, presence of online sites selling corneal pachymeters and growing preference for ultrasound pachymetry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the corneal pachymetry market covers the following areas:

• Corneal pachymetry market sizing

• Corneal pachymetry market forecast

• Corneal pachymetry market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corneal pachymetry market vendors that include AMETEK Inc., Canon Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CSO S.r.l, DGH Technology Inc., Escalon Medical Corp., EssilorLuxottica, Halma Plc, Konan Medical Inc., MEDA Co. Ltd., MicroMedical Devices Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, Optikon 2000 SpA, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH, Sonogage Inc., Tomey Corp., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. Also, the corneal pachymetry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

