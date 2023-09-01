The Global Strain Gauges Market is forecasted to grow by USD 97.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Strain Gauges Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968431/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the strain gauges market by application and geography market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for strain gauges for field testing and stress and strain analysis, number of applications of strain gauges in industries, and growing demand for medical devices and compatible strain gauges.



The strain gauges market by application and geography market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Force and torque measurement

• Weighing and lifting equipment

• Field testing

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Type

• Quarter bridge strain gauge

• Strain gauge rosettes

• Piezoresistor



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advancements in material science and nanotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the strain gauges market by application and geography market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of IoT and smart manufacturing and availability of custom strain gauges will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the strain gauges market by application and geography market covers the following areas:

• Strain gauges market by application and geography market sizing

• Strain gauges market by application and geography market forecast

• Strain gauges market by application and geography market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading strain gauges market by application and geography market vendors that include Anyload LLC, BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES bvba, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Guangzhou Electrical Measuring Instruments Factory, Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, Indutrade AB, KeLi Sensing Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KYOWA ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Micron Instruments, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Spectris Plc, Thames Side Sensors Ltd., Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co. Ltd., Vishay Precision Group Inc., Xiamen Loadcell Technology Co. Ltd., Zemic Europe BV, and Zhejiang Huangyan Testing Apparatus Factory. Also, the strain gauges market by application and geography market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

