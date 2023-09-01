The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3,861.58 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.23% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968377/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising need for efficient and environment-friendly batteries, increasing adoption of intelligent bms, and declining prices of Li-ion batteries.



The lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automobile

• Industrial

• Locomotive



By Vehicle Type

• Hybrid electric vehicles

• Battery electric vehicles

• Other vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of robust, dynamic BMS as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for Li-ion batteries in locomotives and emergence of cloud-based bms service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market vendors that include Analog Devices Inc., AVL List GmbH, BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, Elithion Inc., Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Also, the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

