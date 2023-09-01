Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2033

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Report 2023-2033: Forecasts by Flaw Type (Surface Cracks & Flaws, Internal Flaws & Discontinuities, Lack of Bond or Lack of Fusion, Non-Metallic Inclusions (Slag, Porosity), Material Quality, Laminations & Thickness Measurement), by Material (Ferrous Forgings & Stampings, Ferrous Raw Materials & Rolled Products, Ferrous Tube & Pipe, Iron & Steel Castings, Non-Ferrous Components & Materials), by Technique (Ultrasonic Testing, Visual Testing, Radiographic Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Eddy-Current Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing), by Application (Automotive & Railway Industry, Aerospace Industry, Petrochemical & Gas Industries, Pipe & Tube Manufacturing Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Non-Ferrous Components & Materials), by End-use (Designing, Manufacturing Quality, In-service Inspection, Plant Life Extension, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The non-destructive testing (NDT) market was valued at US$9,042.3 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Use of Drones and Crawling Robots for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Refinery structures require constant inspection, maintenance, and safe work procedures to keep them in good working order; but, due to their vast height and bulk, accessing them is becoming increasingly difficult. Many researchers have created numerous robots for wall crawling in attempt to address this problem, but much more development is required. One of the main reasons why existing wall crawling robots haven't been employed more widely in the field is the possibility of the equipment falling out of the wall owing to operational failure caused by harsh environmental factors such as strong winds and the unpredictability of rough surface conditions. As a result, attempted to design a wall-sticking aerial robot platform that can fly to and stick to any spot on the structure. The sensor probe is "sticked" on the ferro-magnetic surface of the structure by electro-magnetic hold/mount devices on the robot.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on various sectors of the global economy, including the non-destructive testing (NDT) market. NDT is an essential industry that provides testing and inspection services to ensure the safety and reliability of structures, equipment, and materials without causing damage. However, the pandemic has led to several challenges and setbacks for the NDT market. Many industries experienced disruptions in their operations due to lockdowns, restrictions, and reduced demand. This led to a decrease in manufacturing, construction, and maintenance activities, resulting in a reduced demand for NDT services.

The majority of industry executives and legislators are looking for effective methods and policies to redesign production patterns and match customer demand. The majority of raw materials are imported from China and other Asian developing countries, according to global supply chain perspectives. Most transportation linkages and distribution methods between suppliers, production facilities, and customers have been disrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic. As a result, in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, it is critical to examine sustainable production and consumption patterns.

Visiongain's 365-page report provides 137 tables and 209 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the non-destructive testing (NDT) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for non-destructive testing (NDT). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including flaw type, material, technique, application, and end user and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing non-destructive testing (NDT) market.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Demand for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Inspection Services in The Power Generation Industry

NDT and inspection are incredibly useful techniques for evaluating and diagnosing product flaws in a timely manner. It is a critical quality control tool in the production process since it allows for the early detection of surface and subsurface faults in both finished and work-in-progress (WIP) goods. Factory buildings, platforms, bridges, railway lines, piping systems, and industrial machinery are examples of industrial assets and public infrastructures where NDT is utilised to detect flaws and structural integrity. Government regulations governing public safety and product quality, as well as ongoing advancements in electronics, automation, and robots, are driving the market's growth.

Corrosion fatigue can cause steam pipelines in electric generating plants to fail. Plants' dependability and lifespan should be preserved. Up to 4 kilometres of pipe work delivering superheated steam at pressures up to 400 bars and temperatures up to 580 degrees Celsius can be found in a typical 500 megawatt electric power station (nuclear or conventional). Extreme pressures and temperatures can cause cracks in pipes, which can lead to pipe ruptures. Failure to discover cracks as soon as they appear can result in catastrophic accidents, resulting in horrific injuries and massive power outages. Pipelines are inspected with non-destructive testing procedures during scheduled outages when power plants are shut down for maintenance and repair. Under the Seventh Framework Programme (FP7), the HOTSCAN project obtained money to construct a pipeline monitoring system that would be permanently installed. The new system would be installed during a scheduled outage and would continually inspect all welds while the plant was in operation.

Increasing Safety and Quality Regulations

Increasing safety and quality regulations have become a most important concern in several applications and end user industries, which is primarily aiming to enhance product reliability, minimize risks, and safeguard consumer well-being. Growing demand of major countries around the world such as U.S., Germany, China, and most countries need non-destructive testing of aircraft. Governments and regulatory bodies of each regions and countries to ensure compliance with industry standards and guidelines such as the American Society for Non-destructive Testing, Inc. (ASNT), Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International, these government authorities are focusing on providing technical standards for materials, products, systems, and services. The primary goal NDT is to prevent accidents, improve product quality, and maintain public trust.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Future of NDT With Wireless Sensors, A.I., and IoT

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) is on the brink of a transformative era, driven by the convergence of wireless sensor technology, artificial intelligence (A.I.), and the Internet of Things (IoT). This synergy promises to revolutionize the way industries ensure structural integrity, safety, and reliability. Wireless sensors are at the forefront of this evolution, enabling real-time data collection without the need for cumbersome cables or manual intervention. These sensors can be embedded in critical infrastructure including bridges, pipelines, and aircraft, continuously monitoring for signs of wear, stress, or anomalies. For instance, in the aviation industry, wireless sensors placed within aircraft engines can provide real-time information about temperature, vibration, and pressure, alerting maintenance teams to potential issues before they escalate. Also, in May 2022, VCxray announced the launch of its innovative software solutions for industrial X-ray inspection, namely “x.OS”, at the Control exhibition in Stuttgart, Germany.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the non-destructive testing (NDT) market are Acuren, Anritsu Corporation, Ashtead Technology, Inc., Eddyfi Technology, Fischer Technology Inc., FPrimeC Solutions Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, GE Measurement, Intertek Group PLC, Magnaflux Corporation, Mistras group, Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, SGS SA, Sonatest Ltd., and T.D. Williamson, Inc. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, agreement, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 2 nd May 2023, Eddyfi Technologies announced the launch of its advanced “Panther 2”, the ultimate solution for the fastest and most versatile industrial inspections with phased array ultrasonic testing (PAUT) and total focusing method (TFM)

