The Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinder Market is forecasted to grow by USD 691.53 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period

The report on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of liquefied petroleum gas in many applications, rising safety and quality standards of liquefied petroleum gas cylinder, and rise in population growth and urbanization.



The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Metal

• Composite



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing trend toward adoption of composite liquefied petroleum gas cylinders as one of the prime reasons driving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market growth during the next few years. Also, growing trend toward the use of greener fuels and rise of refillable cylinders will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market covers the following areas:

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market sizing

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market forecast

• Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market vendors that include Aburi Ltd., Aygaz AS, Bhiwadi Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., CHEMET SA, EVAS, GUANGDONG YINGQUAN STEEL PRODUCTS CO. LTD., Hebei Baigong High pressure Vessel Co. Ltd., Hexagon Composites ASA, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Luxfer Holdings Plc, Mauria Udyog Ltd., McWane Inc., Metal Mate Co. Ltd., Sahamitr Pressure Container Plc, Sahuwala Cylinders Pvt. Ltd., Shandong Huanri Group Co. Ltd., The Supreme Industries Ltd., Vitkovice Milmet SA, Worthington Industries Inc., and Jiangsu Minsheng Special Equipment Group Co. Ltd. Also, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

