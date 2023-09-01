The Global Dental Sutures Market is forecasted to grow by USD 102.95 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Sutures Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05903421/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the dental sutures market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising incidence cases of periodontal diseases, increase in number of dentists and dental practices, and favorable reimbursements and tax benefits.



The dental sutures market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Absorbable sutures

• Non-absorbable sutures



By Material

• Synthetic

• Natural



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advances in suturing materials and devices as one of the prime reasons driving the dental sutures market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing initiatives to raise awareness among people and growing dental tourism in emerging countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dental sutures market covers the following areas:

• Dental sutures market sizing

• Dental sutures market forecast

• Dental sutures market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dental sutures market vendors that include Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Antarma LLC, ASSUT Europe SpA, B.Braun SE, Boz Tibbi Malzeme Sanayi ve Tic. A.S, Corza Medical, DSI dental solutions Ltd., Envista Holdings Corp., Futura Surgicare Pvt. Ltd., HYGITECH, Johnson and Johnson, LUXSUTURES, Mani Inc., Orion Sutures India Pvt Ltd., SMI, STERIS plc, Sutumed Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the dental sutures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

