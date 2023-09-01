The Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market is forecasted to grow by USD 788.3 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891125/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving benefits of UV disinfection equipment, rising concerns over freshwater scarcity, and emergence of customized UV disinfection equipment.



The ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Municipal



By Application

• Drinking

• Waste

• Industrial

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for ultrapure water as one of the prime reasons driving the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of UV-C LED disinfection equipment and rapid development of large-scale commercial plants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market covers the following areas:

• Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market sizing

• Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market forecast

• Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market vendors that include Advanced UV Inc., Alfa Laval AB, American Ultraviolet Inc., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., Clearford Water System Inc., Danaher Corp., Dr. Honle AG, Evergreen UV LLC, Glasco Ultraviolet LLC, Halma Plc, Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Pollet Group, SITA Srl, ULTRAAQUA AS, Veolia Environnement SA, Xenex Disinfection Services LLC, Xylem Inc., and LIT UV Elektro GmbH. Also, the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05891125/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________