The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is forecasted to grow by USD 13,837.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period

The report on the real-time location systems (RTLS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by low cost of RFID tags, rising demand for RTLS in transportation and logistics, and growing use of RTLS tags in healthcare sector.



The real-time location systems (RTLS) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Healthcare

• Transportation and logistics

• Retail

• Government

• Others



By Solution

• Systems

• Tags



By Region

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• South America

• Chile

• Brazil

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

• APAC

• China

• India

• Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of the Middle East & Africa



This study identifies the adoption of UWB RTLS technology as one of the prime reasons driving the real-time location systems (RTLS) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of LBM and growing popularity of smart factories will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading real-time location systems (RTLS) market vendors that include AiRISTA Flow Inc., Alien Technology LLC, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Identec Group AG, Impinj Inc., Inpixon, Leantegra Inc., Litum Technologies Inc., Mojix Inc., Oracle Corp., Qorvo Inc., Savi Technology Inc., Securitas AB, Silicon Laboratories Inc., Sonitor Technologies AS, TeleTracking Technologies Inc., Tracktio Group SL, Ubisense Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corp.. Also, the real-time location systems (RTLS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

