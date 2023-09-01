The Global EMI Shielding Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2,975.59 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMI Shielding Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875152/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the EMI shielding market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in global electronics production, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing, and growing demand for EMI shielding among end-users industries.



The EMI shielding market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Aerospace and defense

• Healthcare

• IT and telecom



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for package-level EMI shielding as one of the prime reasons driving the EMI shielding market growth during the next few years. Also, developments in EMI shielding for automotive sensing systems and increasing implementation of 5G technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the EMI shielding market covers the following areas:

• EMI shielding market sizing

• EMI shielding market forecast

• EMI shielding market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EMI shielding market vendors that include 3M Co., Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd., Cybershield Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., EDOGAWA GOSEI CO. LTD., EIS Legacy LLC, ESCO Technologies Inc., HEICO Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Integrated Polymer Solutions, LG Chem Ltd., MAJR Products Corp., Miller Waste Mills Inc., NITTO KOGYO CORP., Nolato AB, Omega Shielding Products, Parker Hannifin Corp., Schaffner Group, Tech Etch Inc., and PPG Industries Inc. Also, the EMI shielding market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875152/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________